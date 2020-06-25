Tourism industry in Shimla prepares for Covid-19 unlock, Himachal Pradesh witnesses rains

Shimla: Clouds engulf the ranges after rainfall in the northern Himalayan hill town of Shimla, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (PTI)

Amid easing of lockdown restrictions, the tourism industry is preparing for the containment of COVID-19 in Shimla. An awareness and training programme for COVID-19 preparedness was held on Wednesday by tourism industry stakeholders. Stakeholders from the tourism industry gathered to plan their strategies.

Mohinder Seth, President of Tourism Industry Stakeholders Association told ANI, “Shimla is the first city in the country to take such initiative. We will train hotel staff for tourists arriving at their hotels and make the tourists feel safe”.

“We will begin the bookings online,” he added.Ministry of Home Affairs had issued the revised guidelines for the resumption of work during the COVID-19 induced Unlock.

Monsoon arrives in Himachal Pradesh

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh received rainfall on Wednesday as the southwest monsoon made its foray into the state, about a week before compared to the last year, the meteorological department said.

The maximum temperatures in the state dropped by 2-3 degrees Celsius as several parts of the state received light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday, it said.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Bilaspur at 34.5 degrees Celsius.

The monsoon arrived in the hill state about a week before compared to the last year, MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

In 2019, the monsoon had arrived in some parts of Himachal Pradesh on July 2 and in the remaining parts of the state on July 5, he added.

Jubbar Hatti received 26 mm rainfall from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Wednesday, followed by 25 mm in Kharapathar, 24 mm in Shimla, 16 mm in Kufri, 10 mm in Una, Singh said.

The MeT Centre has predicted rains in the state till June 30.

It issued a yellow warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds at isolated places in middle hills for Thursday.

The lowest temperature in the state was recorded in Lahaul-Spiti’s administrative centre Keylong at 10.8 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter