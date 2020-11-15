Tourism interrupted: Countries still keeping travelers at bay amid the pandemic

Tourists getting their temperature checked upon arrival amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The pandemic has severely impacted the tourism sector. (Reuters )

With the number of Covid-19 cases worldwide reaching a grim milestone day after day, the world is trying to find a new ‘normal’. But a sector that coronavirus has impacted the most is the tourism sector. While some countries like Turkey have been welcoming visitors for months now with not too much in the way of restrictions other countries are opening their doors partially as well as cautiously. And then there are some countries that are not allowing tourists at all. Here’s a list of countries once tourism hotspots, now very wary of tourists:

Algeria: Algeria closed all land borders and suspended international air and maritime travel on March 17 restricting travel mainly to repatriation cases.

Bhutan: International flights are suspended by Bhutan and all foreign nationals need to apply for permission to enter the peace loving country. All travelers or returning Bhutanese nationals are also quarantined for 21 days upon arrival.

China: China currently allows foreign nationals with valid residence permits and visas to enter the country under certain conditions. Beginning November 6, chinese authorities have increased the requirements for passengers seeking to enter China and a negative Covid- 19 test is compulsory for entry.

Hong Kong: On January 30, the Hong Kong government closed certain transportation links and border checkpoints connecting Hong Kong with mainland China until further notice. All non-Hong Kong residents arriving by air from any location other than mainland China, Macau, and Taiwan are denied entry to the country.

Japan: Travel for tourism and most other short-term purposes is still not permitted in the country and there is no indication that this will change in the short term.

Malaysia: Malaysia has implemented entry and movement restrictions on all foreign nationals which will be in effect until December 6.

Myanmar: On March 30, the Burmese government stopped the entry of all international commercial passenger flights. This suspension will last through November 30.

Sri Lanka: Since March 17 all international airports in Sri Lanka have been closed to arriving international commercial passenger flights. A date has not been set for reopening.

Vietnam: The Vietnamese government continues to suspend entry into Vietnam to all foreigners, including people with a Vietnamese visa exemption certificate.

Australia: Australia has enacted a travel ban on all non-residents and non-Australian citizens entering Australia. But the country has announced quarantine-free travel from New Zealand to some areas of Australia.

New Zealand: Even though the country has done exceedingly well in curbing the spread of the contagion, New Zealand still has restrictions on the entry of foreign nationals other than those from Australia.