Tourists made to go back around 80 km, from Mysore to Kodagu, to clean the trash they left in Karnataka after video goes viral

To dispose your trash and clean it too: A video of two tourists littering Karnataka made the police force them back from Madikeri in Mysore to Kodagu to collect the waste they had thrown in the open

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 17:45 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Kodagu (Karnataka) [India]

Tourists in Karnataka forced to travel back 80 kms to pick their trash (Twitter/HolidaysSaffron)

Two persons had to drive back from Madikeri to Kodagu in Karnataka to collect waste they threw in open, on the behest of the police after Kodagu Tourism Association’s General Secretary posted the video of garbage on social media.

“I found their number on a bill inside the pizza box and called them, but they did not give a positive response,” said Madetira Thimmaiah, General Secretary, Kodagu Tourism Association.

But after he posted a video of the garbage online and informed the police of the incident, various villagers also requested the police to look into the matter. Consequently, the travellers were made to go back around 80 km from Mysore to Kodagu to clean it.

The incident occurred on October 30.

“I posted the video of garbage on social media requesting the people of Kodagu to call them and ask them to collect the waste they threw irresponsibly. I also informed the Circle Inspector who also contacted them and asked to do the same,” Thimmaiah said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

