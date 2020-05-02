Sections
Home / Travel / Tourists trickle back to village by China’s Great Wall as virus curbs relaxed

Tourists trickle back to village by China’s Great Wall as virus curbs relaxed

During holidays, some 100,000 visitors a day would traipse round the quaint stone-paved streets of Gubei Water Town, 110 kilometres (68 miles) northeast of Beijing. Its marketing manager reckoned on getting just a tenth of that number this year.

Updated: May 02, 2020 17:36 IST

By Reuters, Gubei Water Town China

The mock Qing dynasty village nestled below the Great Wall would normally be teeming with tourists on Labour Day, but the thin crowds on Friday showed that while China’s coronavirus epidemic has subsided, people’s fears could take longer to fade. (Unsplash)

The mock Qing dynasty village nestled below the Great Wall would normally be teeming with tourists on Labour Day, but the thin crowds on Friday showed that while China’s coronavirus epidemic has subsided, people’s fears could take longer to fade.

During holidays, some 100,000 visitors a day would traipse round the quaint stone-paved streets of Gubei Water Town, 110 kilometres (68 miles) northeast of Beijing. Its marketing manager reckoned on getting just a tenth of that number this year.

“People have concerns about the virus and are unwilling to travel long distances,” said Guo Baorong. For a start, there will be no international tourists this time, he said, noting foreigners would normally make up around 15% of visitors.

About 70% of China’s tourist attractions had reopened as of Thursday, according to China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism, but all sites have had to cap visitors to 30% of designed capacity.



More sites, including the Forbidden City in Beijing, were set to reopen.

Staff at the entrance to Gubei Water Town checked visitors’ temperatures and health tracking codes. And inside, lines on the ground directed tourists to stand one meter apart and stores used ropes to keep crowds from forming. Like everywhere in China since the lockdowns were imposed to stem the epidemic, everyone wore masks.

Still, in places where tourists squeezed together as the streets narrowed, staff shouted at them to spread out.

Some tourists enjoyed the smaller crowds.

Xiao Chen, a 24-year-old student wearing traditional Chinese garb known as “Hanfu” came to Gubei to take pictures around ancient architecture.

“It’s good to come out of the city. There was barely anyone in Gubei Water Town yesterday, and even today, it’s not crowded,” she said.

The tranquility may not last. Room bookings jumped on Thursday after Beijing and nearby areas began easing coronavirus restrictions, with about 90% of accommodation now reserved.

“We were not expecting that many people to come in,” said Guo.

(This story has been published from a wire agency without modifications to the text)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

As migrants return, Bihar faces new challenges of Covid-19 spreading to 30 districts
May 02, 2020 17:39 IST
LIVE| PM Modi holds meeting to discuss ways to boost agriculture sector
May 02, 2020 17:51 IST
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
May 02, 2020 18:02 IST
PM Modi switches gear, steps up focus on reviving economy
May 02, 2020 17:47 IST

latest news

127 new Covid-19 cases reported in UP; total cases in state mount to 2,455
May 02, 2020 18:05 IST
Blood clotting significant cause of death in Covid-19 patients
May 02, 2020 18:05 IST
Bihar STET re-exam 2019 answer key released, raise objections till May 4
May 02, 2020 18:02 IST
Pakistani journalist who reported on atrocities in Balochistan found dead
May 02, 2020 18:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.