Travel during the time of coronavirus: Ready for a fauxcation?

Struck by wanderlust, avid travellers are proudly sharing their photoshopped vacay pictures online.

Updated: May 15, 2020 15:12 IST

By Akshay Kaushal, Hindustan Times

Unable to go on a vacation due to the Covid-19 lockdown around the world, Casey Larae shared her photoshopped travel pictures to beat the blues. (Instagram/caseylaraephoto)

Upset over failed travel plans? You can always take a virtual vacation, just like a number of social media users. Struck by wanderlust, avid travellers are proudly sharing their photoshopped vacay pictures online.

Instagram user Casey Larae shared a series of such pictures, wherein she’s seen relishing delicacies at exotic locations. Alongside one such photo, she wrote, “I’m pretending the boat is lava and the water is not. Threw caution to the wind and jumped in fully clothed…It has been a whirlwind of memorable picturesque moments, I can’t wait to come back to Malta one day, thanks for joining me on this journey.”

 

Another user, Matt Parmenter, shared a picture of himself against the backdrop of pyramids. He wrote, “Got a giant green screen at the studio, decided to take myself on a virtual vacation. I went to the Great Wall of China, the Pyramids, a Walmart (hey, haven’t been shopping in a while), and dropped in on a White House presser. Travel is good for the soul! #virtualvacation.”



 

So, if you’re ‘bored in the house, in the house bored’, you, too, can go on a fauxcation!

