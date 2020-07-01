Sections
Home / Travel / Travelling to Puerto Rico? Don’t forget your Covid-19 test

Travelling to Puerto Rico? Don’t forget your Covid-19 test

Travellers arriving in Puerto Rico will be required to show a negative Covid-19 test or submit to a two-week quarantine as the bankrupt U.S. commonwealth tries to kickstart its tourism economy without triggering a surge in coronavirus cases.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 11:58 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Puerto Rico

A tourist takes photos of a couple in front of the Governor's mansion in San Juan, Puerto Rico on June 30, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)

Travellers arriving in Puerto Rico will be required to show a negative Covid-19 test or submit to a two-week quarantine as the bankrupt U.S. commonwealth tries to kickstart its tourism economy without triggering a surge in coronavirus cases.

Under the executive order announced Tuesday, people flying into Luis Munoz Marin International Airport starting July 15 will be required to show a negative molecular, or Pcr, test that has been taken in the past 72 hours. In addition, they will have to provide information about their travel history and itinerary. Those who don’t have proof that they’re Covid-free will be required to shelter for 14 days or until they are tested.

To enforce the rules, the government is hiring 350 “quarantine police.” While it’s not feasible to check in on every passenger who arrives on the island, officials plan to use the Sara Alert platform to monitor travellers and perform random spot checks. Those caught violating the rules face fines of as much as $5,000.

Governor Wanda Vazquez said the new measures will keep visitors from mainland hot spots from importing the virus.



“Puerto Rico is a desirable destination,” Vazquez said. “But we want to make it safe for those who are visiting and those who live here.”

Airline staff, the military, federal officials and others will be exempt.

The Caribbean island of 3.2 million people has taken some of the most aggressive measures of any U.S. jurisdiction to control the coronavirus. It has had a nighttime curfew since March 15 and mask-wearing is mandatory. Early on in the pandemic, it closed all but its main airport to commercial flights and requires incoming passengers to run a gantlet of temperature checks and health questionnaires. In addition, some 280,500 people have been tested for Covid-19 at the airport.

The efforts seem to be working. Despite reopening large swathes of its economy, infection rates haven’t soared as they did in other parts of the U.S. On Tuesday, the Health Department reported 55 new Covid-19 cases and 120 new suspected cases. Overall, the island has reported 7,465 confirmed and suspected cases of the coronavirus and 153 deaths due to Covid-19.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mumbai Police’s special tribute to doctors who’re no less than superheroes
Jul 01, 2020 12:27 IST
Pakistan Army appoints first female lieutenant general
Jul 01, 2020 12:28 IST
Thousands stranded, families separated after Donald Trump’s H1B visa decree
Jul 01, 2020 12:25 IST
June turns out to be the worst month for Maharashtra with 5,569 Covid-19 deaths
Jul 01, 2020 12:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.