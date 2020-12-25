Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Travel / Tunisia adds Denmark to air travel ban list until further notice

Tunisia adds Denmark to air travel ban list until further notice

After suspending air travel with Britain, Australia and South Africa, Tunisia has now put a ban on all air travel with Denmark amid fears of spread of the new coronavirus strain.

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 07:40 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Nishtha Grover, Cairo

Tunisia adds Denmark to air travel ban list (Reuters)

Tunisia has banned all air travel with Denmark amid fears of a new coronavirus variant, the state news agency reported, citing the transport ministry.

The ban is effective until further notice and affects passengers who are either arriving from Denmark or have passed through Denmark, TAP reported.

Tunisia said on Monday it had suspended all air travel with Britain, Australia and South Africa.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Chinese espionage ring in Afghanistan busted, 10 spies detained
by Shishir Gupta
PM Modi to address farmers today as BJP plans to scale up outreach
by Amandeep Shukla
ISRO releases Chandrayaan-2 orbiter data: All you need to know
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Reading the clues from Covaxin early trial data
by Binayak Dasgupta

latest news

Manipur to honour Amit Shah for Inner Line Permit regime on December 27
by Sobhapati Samom | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Earthquake of magnitude 2.3 hits Delhi’s Nangloi
by Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
PM Modi to release book on Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary
by Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Vaikunta Ekadasi Festival at Tirumala begins today
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.