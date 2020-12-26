Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Travel / Turkey to require negative Covid-19 test result for travel

Turkey to require negative Covid-19 test result for travel

Turkey is enacting precautions for international travel, requiring a negative Covid-19 test for passengers to enter the country starting Monday until March.

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 08:16 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta, Istanbul

Previously, tests weren’t required for travel to Turkey. (Unsplash)

Turkey is enacting precautions for international travel, requiring a negative Covid-19 test for passengers to enter the country starting Monday until March.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted a statement Friday saying travellers would need to present a negative result from a PCR test taken in a 72-hour window to board international flights en route to Turkey. Previously, tests weren’t required for travel to Turkey.

The rule would apply to all land and sea arrivals starting Wednesday. Travellers would be quarantined at their destination if they don’t have test results.

Travellers arriving from the United Kingdom, Denmark and South Africa in the past 10 days would have to show a negative test result and go into mandatory quarantine for at least seven days until a second test.

Turkey has among the worst infection rates in the world, with a weekly average of more than 20,000 confirmed daily infections. The total death toll is 19,371, according to official statistics.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers protest: Will there be 6th round of talks soon? 10 points
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Covid-19: UK, South Africa strains spark a battle of mutations
by HTC and Agencies
RT-PCR test mandatory for Sabarimala pilgrims from today
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
2nd Test live: Labuschagne, Head battle as India search for more wickets
by hindustantimes.com

latest news

Turkey to require negative Covid-19 test result for travel
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Inside Alia and Ranbir’s Christmas dinner with parents, sisters. See pics
by HT Entertainment Desk
Arsenal lacking confidence but not fight, says Arteta
by Reuters
LIVE: Four more returning from UK test positive in Tamil Nadu
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.