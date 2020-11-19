Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Travel / UAE suspends visit visas for Pakistan, Turkey, Iran, 9 other countries amid rising Covid-19 cases

UAE suspends visit visas for Pakistan, Turkey, Iran, 9 other countries amid rising Covid-19 cases

Besides Pakistan, the UAE government suspended the issuance of visit visas to Turkey, Iran, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Libya, Kenya, and Afghanistan among others.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 09:48 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Islamabad Pakistan

Representational Image (Unsplash)

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has temporarily suspended the issuance of new visas to visitors for Pakistan and 11 other countries until further notice. Pakistan’s Foreign Office on Wednesday confirmed the news saying that the decision by the UAE authorities is “believed to be related to the second wave of COVID-19”, The Express Tribune reported. “We have learned that the UAE has temporarily suspended the issuance of new visit visas until further announcement for 12 countries, including Pakistan,” the country’s Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said.

Besides Pakistan, the UAE government suspended the issuance of visit visas to Turkey, Iran, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Libya, Kenya, and Afghanistan among others.

This development comes amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country. For nearly one week, Pakistan has recorded over 2,000 new coronavirus cases.

Back in June, when cases in Pakistan were on the rise, UAE’s Emirates had announced the temporary suspension of passenger services.

Pakistan has so far recorded 363,380 cases of coronavirus and 7,230 deaths. There are 30,362 active COVID-19 cases in the country, Geo News reported.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 negative report gives false hope, don’t go out yet: Experts
Nov 19, 2020 10:32 IST
US vaccination plan could lose ‘weeks or months’: Biden on transition delay
Nov 19, 2020 10:46 IST
China is fortifying defences across Ladakh border, not prepping to disengage
Nov 19, 2020 07:32 IST
Mystery killing of 40 monkeys in Telangana has authorities looking for clues
Nov 19, 2020 10:45 IST

latest news

NBA season from December 22, ex-champs Toronto Raptors sweat over base
Nov 19, 2020 10:48 IST
Rupee slips 13 paise to 74.32 against US dollar in early trade
Nov 19, 2020 10:42 IST
Mystery killing of 40 monkeys in Telangana has authorities looking for clues
Nov 19, 2020 10:45 IST
CPCB Recruitment 2020: Application begins for consultant posts, check details here
Nov 19, 2020 10:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.