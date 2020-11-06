Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Travel / UK imposes 14 days of self-quarantine for people arriving from Denmark

UK imposes 14 days of self-quarantine for people arriving from Denmark

From November 6, people arriving in the United Kingdom from Denmark will have to self-isolate for 14 days as a precautionary measure amid the spike in Covid-19 cases

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 10:39 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Reuters

UK asks people arriving from Denmark to self-isolate (Twitter/SimplexityTM)

The United Kingdom’s Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on Friday that people arriving in the country from Denmark will need to self-isolate for 14 days, starting on Nov. 6, as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.

“I have taken the swift decision to urgently remove Denmark from the government’s travel corridor list,” Shapps said in a statement.

On Thursday, Britain also removed Germany and Sweden from its list of countries where travellers would not have to quarantine on arrival in England.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

CBI handicapped in 7 states: Here’s what it means, why it happened
Nov 06, 2020 11:24 IST
Active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai at lowest in five months
Nov 06, 2020 11:19 IST
‘No cash with farmers’: BJP after Chhattisgarh delays paddy procurement
Nov 06, 2020 09:26 IST
From Rajasthan to Delhi, states which have banned firecrackers
Nov 06, 2020 11:09 IST

latest news

Asha wishes ex Rithvik a happy birthday with a sweet message. See it here
Nov 06, 2020 11:26 IST
Bihar polls 2020: Is JD(U) strongman heading for 6th consecutive term in Supaul?
Nov 06, 2020 11:23 IST
Schools can recover only tuition fees for now: MP High Court
Nov 06, 2020 11:19 IST
Britain’s most fashionable man? Vogue hails Prince Charles
Nov 06, 2020 11:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.