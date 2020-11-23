Sections
UK to lift quarantine restrictions for holiday travel during Christmas

The UK transport secretary will announce on Monday that blanket quarantine restrictions will end in time for Christmas so that families can travel to high-risk “red list” countries to visit relatives.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 11:05 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta, Reuters

Restrictions will be slashed from 14 days to five. (Pixabay)

Restrictions will be slashed from 14 days to five if holidaymakers test negative five days after returning to the country, Telegraph said on Sunday.

The regulations will be changed to enact the new five-day regime on December 15 or 16, with people freed from quarantine as soon as they get their test results, according to the newspaper.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

