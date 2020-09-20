Uncharted Destination:Know all about Tuvalu island, one of the least visited travel destinations, to add to your bucket list

Christopher Columbus may have been the original travel enthusiast and in his thirst to find India he ended up discovering most of what the world had to offer. However, there are some places that are so much off the beaten path, that you will be surprised that more people do not flock there in their downtime.

Untouched and uncommercialized places are hard to come by, especially nowadays, in the digital world, where headlines document over tourism in several places. Where places like France have documented nearly 87 million international visitors in a single year, a small island by the name of Tuvalu, in the South Pacific has recorded only 2000 international tourists in the same amount of time.

Whether you are looking to get away from the ongoing pandemic and the bucket-loads of stress it has brought along, or are just curious about the few hidden places left around the earth, take a look into this quaint island that makes the perfect holiday destination, any time of the year.

Off the 100 different tiny islands scattered across the South Pacific, Tuvalu is one of the smallest, stretching only for 26 square kilometres. With a population of 11,646 people, according to data collected in 2019, the country of Tuvalu is perhaps the most isolated in the world.

Previously grouped as a part of the Ellice Islands, this island country is located in the Polynesian subregion of Oceania and falls somewhere between Hawaii and Australia. It is composed of 3 reef islands and 6 true atolls (ring shaped coral reefs). The capital of Tuvalu, which is also the largest city, Funafuti houses the country’s only airport. Majority of the population residing here are Polynesians.

The island nation was discovered by the Spanish navigator Álvaro de Mendaña in 1568 and in the late 19 century it came under the influence of Great Britain among the other islands that made up the Ellice Islands.

Tuvalu hosts some of the most pristine beaches, without the usual crowds and noise. You can spend your time lounging in the hammocks by the seaside or even watch flying fish skim the water. If you are looking for a little action, you can enjoy a game of football with the locals and spend time getting to know them. Tuvalu is a low-lying country and is often at risk of being engulfed in the rising sea. If it’s an adventure you crave, Tuvalu will provide it in spades, but you shouldn’t wait long before visiting, as it just might disappear soon!

