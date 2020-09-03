Unlock 4.0: Plan your Goa trip for the perfect post quarantine vacation

This summer season is unlike any we have witnessed before due to the world undergoing the coronavirus pandemic. Every sense of normalcy has been stripped from our day-to-day lives and the idea of a taking a vacation may seem a little farfetched at the moment. But according to studies, this might be the most opportune time to plan a short trip to a beach or the mountains for the sole purpose of keeping hope alive. With Goa finally opening up again for tourists, this might be the perfect opportunity to take a little trip down to the sunshine state and enjoy the various sea-side views.

With the beginning of Unlock 4.0, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, announced that people can once again travel to Goa and no longer have to get tested for Covid-19 on arrival. He also said the people who are travelling do not need to carry an e-pass or provide a negative certification. There will also be no need to isolation upon arrival. In addition to these guidelines, the state will allow the opening of the bars and hotels once again, all with the necessary precautions such as social distancing, temperature check and wearing masks.

Goa has been the go-to travel destination for generations as it is within driving distance of Mumbai and only a two-and-a-half-hour flight away from Delhi. Whether you are looking to chill on the beach with your partner or indulge in a night out in town, Goa offers an array of options. You might be hard-pressed to find a more gorgeous variety of beaches anywhere else in the world. The perfect coastal weather allows you to bask in the sun no matter what time of the year.

ALSO READ: Post-pandemic vacation: 5 must-visit beaches in Goa for your post Covid-19 travel plans

The rains are frequent in Goa and can put a damper in your plans for a particular day, but it provides the perfect opportunity to lounge in the pool or take a rented bike out for a ride. The ferry rides to and from the islands surrounding the mainland make for a delightful tropical experience. From churches with Gothic-era architecture, wildlife sanctuaries, casinos, clubs and beaches, Goa has no shortage of places to visit and enjoy whether your are travelling with friends or family or even solo-tripping.

Goa’s beaches are littered with shacks in which you can stay and eat at affordable prices, making it a hot spot for young people. If you are still hesitant about any sort of travelling in the foreseeable future, Goa Tourism Development Corporation has set a 360° virtual viewing of all the tourist attractions of Goa that you can experience from the safety of your home!

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.