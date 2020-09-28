Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Travel / Uttarakhand builds a snow leopard park in order to attract the attention of tourists towards the state

Uttarakhand builds a snow leopard park in order to attract the attention of tourists towards the state

In an attempt to revive the tourism industry after months of Covid-19 lockdown and ensure that activities related to tourism go on the entire year, Uttarakhand is building a snow leopard park in Uttarkashi district

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 14:50 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India]

Uttarakhand gears up for a snow leopard park to attract more tourists (Twitter/AnikaChowdhary)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday said tourism activities were increasing in the state, but were affected by COVID-19 and would soon pick up pace.

“Tourism in the state has increased rapidly. Religious and other tourism activities are also being promoted. The tourism activities have definitely reduced due to COVID-19, but it will definitely improve when the situation gets better,” The CM said on the occasion of World Tourism Day through a webinar, as per the press release issued by his office.

He added, “Uttarakhand is a state with varied biodiversity, snow-clad mountain ranges, variety of fauna and excellent human resource which attract the attention of tourists towards the state. We are also building a snow leopard park in Uttarkashi district.”

The government is trying to ensure that activities related to tourism go on the entire year.

“Uttarakhand has a favourable environment for activities like kayaking, rafting, and paragliding. Efforts are being made to promote tourism in the border areas. The government is promoting homestays. Keeping this in mind, over 2200 homestays have been registered. Several homestays have been built in Almora, Pithoragarh, Pauri. Homestays not only attract tourists but also provide employment opportunities,” he said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Brahmos, Akash and Nirbhay: India rolls out its missiles to counter Chinese threat
Sep 28, 2020 13:18 IST
Pakistan should tackle influx of outsiders in PoK, India tells UN rights body
Sep 28, 2020 14:23 IST
Bombay HC asks Kangana Ranaut to submit her tweets, objectionable video by Sanjay Raut,
Sep 28, 2020 14:52 IST
G20 Leaders’ Summit to be held virtually in November
Sep 28, 2020 13:46 IST

latest news

Turkey prepares second indictment on 6 Khashoggi murder suspects: Report
Sep 28, 2020 14:54 IST
Uttarakhand gears up for a snow leopard park to attract more tourists
Sep 28, 2020 14:50 IST
Tiger shares video of cool stunt: ‘Feels good to fly again after injury’
Sep 28, 2020 14:50 IST
MP govt relieves top cop after video of him beating wife goes viral
Sep 28, 2020 14:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.