Uttarakhand’s Munsyari to welcome a bird tourism centre soon

A bird tourism centre is being developed at Munsyari-based Nature Education and Eco Park Centre where nature lovers can watch 130 bird species.

In view of the growing popularity of Munsyari in the upper Himalayan region in Pithoragarh district as a bird watching destination, a multi-purpose bird tourism centre is being developed at the eco park, Divisional Forest Officer Vinay Bhargava said on Thursday.

Besides bird watching, nature lovers can also savour the delights of exploring wildlife, biodiversity of the area, heritage walks, adventure sports activities like trekking, rock climbing and mountaineering at the bird tourism centre, he said.

Watch towers will be built at the centre from where the scenic beauty of Jauhar valley can be observed, Bhargava said, adding that two lakes will also be developed there.

Telescopes, spotting scopes, cameras, field guides, and tool kits will be available at the centre for bird watching, the official said.

The Forest department wants to develop the bird tourism centre as a one stop facility which also generates employment opportunities for local residents, the official further said.

The centre is to be developed in a phased manner in three years and connected with 85 gram panchayats and 300 self-help groups, Bhargava added.

As many as 500 local youth can get employment opportunities out of the project when it is completed, he said.

Local hotels and people connected with the tourism and travel industry will also benefit from the arrival of a large number of nature lovers for bird watching, he said.

The Nature Education and Eco Park Centre of Munsyari was in the news recently for a tulip garden being developed there.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter