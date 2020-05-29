Sections
Home / Travel / Uttarakhand’s Munsyari to welcome a bird tourism centre soon

Uttarakhand’s Munsyari to welcome a bird tourism centre soon

A bird tourism centre is being developed at Munsyari-based Nature Education and Eco Park Centre where nature lovers can watch 130 bird species.

Updated: May 29, 2020 11:03 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Saumya Sharma, Dehradun

Uttarakhand’s Munsyari to welcome a bird tourism centre soon. (Munsyari Tourism/Instagram)

A bird tourism centre is being developed at Munsyari-based Nature Education and Eco Park Centre where nature lovers can watch 130 bird species.

In view of the growing popularity of Munsyari in the upper Himalayan region in Pithoragarh district as a bird watching destination, a multi-purpose bird tourism centre is being developed at the eco park, Divisional Forest Officer Vinay Bhargava said on Thursday.

Besides bird watching, nature lovers can also savour the delights of exploring wildlife, biodiversity of the area, heritage walks, adventure sports activities like trekking, rock climbing and mountaineering at the bird tourism centre, he said.

Watch towers will be built at the centre from where the scenic beauty  of Jauhar valley can be observed, Bhargava said, adding that two lakes will also be developed there.



Telescopes, spotting scopes, cameras, field guides, and tool kits will be available at the centre for bird watching, the official said.

The Forest department wants to develop the bird tourism centre as a one stop facility which also generates employment opportunities for local residents, the official further said.

The centre is to be developed in a phased manner in three years and connected with 85 gram panchayats and 300 self-help groups, Bhargava added.

 

As many as 500 local youth can get employment opportunities out of the project when it is completed, he said.

Local hotels and people connected with the tourism and travel industry will also benefit from the arrival of a large number of nature lovers for bird watching, he said.

The Nature Education and Eco Park Centre of Munsyari was in the news recently for a tulip garden being developed there.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2 finds favour on Russian TV
May 29, 2020 11:15 IST
Pulwama-like plot: Car used belongs to active Hizbul Mujahideen militant, say police
May 29, 2020 11:18 IST
Veteran socialist and newspaper doyen MP Veerendra Kumar dies at 84
May 29, 2020 11:06 IST
Omi Vaidya on life in lockdown in Washington DC
May 29, 2020 11:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.