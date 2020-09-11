Sections
E-Paper
Home / Travel / Vande Bharat Mission: Air India plans to operate special flight from Basra in Iraq to New Delhi

Vande Bharat Mission: Air India plans to operate special flight from Basra in Iraq to New Delhi

Indian Embassy in Baghdad alerts Indian nationals stranded in Iraq to register for travelling to India under the Vande Bharat Mission

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 10:50 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Baghdad [Iraq]

Air India plans to operate special flight from Basra in Iraq to New Delhi (Twitter/LaxmanR83204220)

Air India is intending to operate a special evacuation charter flight to facilitate the return of stranded Indian nationals from Basra in Iraq to New Delhi on September 17 under the Vande Bharat Mission, the Indian Embassy in Baghdad said on Thursday.

“All stranded Indian nationals desirous of travelling to Indian are requested to register themselves with the Embassy afresh and forward the mandatory undertaking form by the evening of September 12,” the Indian Embassy said in a statement.

All the travellers are also required to visit https://www.newdelhiairport.in/airsuvidha/apho-registration to submit a self-declaration form at least 72 hours before the scheduled travel and https://www.newdelhiairport.in/airsuvidha/covid-19-exemption-international-passenger for applying for exemption from quarantine.

The Indian Embassy said an update regarding the purchase of tickets will be made in due course of time.



The Vande Bharat Mission started in early May to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus-induced travel restrictions.

Currently, the sixth phase of the mission is underway from September 1 till October 24.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, China troop disengagement in Ladakh is first step before de-escalation
Sep 11, 2020 10:52 IST
India, China agree on 5-point plan for resolving border standoff: Here’s what you need to know
Sep 11, 2020 09:53 IST
ICMR publishes first sero survey results; 6.4 million were likely Covid-19 infected around May
Sep 11, 2020 09:56 IST
Covid-19 vaccine updates: Brazil to conduct Sputnik V’s Phase III trials
Sep 11, 2020 09:43 IST

latest news

Chiranjeevi teases fans with new look, flaunts tonsured avatar
Sep 11, 2020 12:01 IST
England vs Australia 1st ODI, Predicted XI: What are the changes expected
Sep 11, 2020 11:56 IST
‘Garden of Whispers’ art installation sheds light on the refugee crisis
Sep 11, 2020 12:07 IST
Regional content is a big hit on OTT, too
Sep 11, 2020 11:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.