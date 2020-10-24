Sections
Vande Bharat Mission: Air India to operate postponed Delhi flight to Wuhan on Oct 30

After the cancellation of October 23 flight between Delhi-Guangzhou, Air India will now operate its Vande Bharat Mission flight from Delhi to Wuhan on October 30; travellers to reach out to helpdesk for any assistance or guidance

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 12:49 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Beijing

Air India to operate Vande Bharat Mission flight from Delhi to Wuhan on Oct 30 (Twitter/CivMilAir)

Air India will operate its flight to Wuhan on October 30, the first after the central Chinese city from where the coronavirus initially emerged in December was officially declared safe from the virus in June and all curbs were lifted. A Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flight would be operated from Delhi-Wuhan sector on October 30, the Indian Embassy here announced on Friday.

This will be the sixth VBM flight by Air India to China to help Indians stranded in both the countries to travel back to their destinations.

The Delhi-Wuhan flight was announced after the cancellation of October 23 flight between Delhi-Guangzhou. Those who are arriving from New Delhi has to undergo 14-day quarantine in the designated hotels. The Indian Embassy press release here said the upcoming VBM flight scheduled for October 23 has been postponed to October 30.

The flight will be now operated on Delhi-Wuhan-Delhi sector.



The travellers have been asked to reach out to helpdesk (helpdesk.beijing@mea.gov.in) for any assistance or guidance.

India operated three flights to Wuhan to airlift Indians stranded in the city when the virus was at its peak there in February this year.

Air India has operated five VBM flights so far helping Indians stranded in both the countries to travel back to their destinations.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

