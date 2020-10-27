Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Travel / Wanderlust guaranteed! Harry Styles’ drives around Amalfi coast in Golden music video, gives dreamy European vacation vibes

Wanderlust guaranteed! Harry Styles’ drives around Amalfi coast in Golden music video, gives dreamy European vacation vibes

In some shots of the music video for Golden, Harry Styles is seen in a turquoise blazer and patterned collar shirt paired with bell bottom pants. In others, he is caught in a barely buttoned white top and tan shorts, but ultimately, the star ditched the shirts altogether exposing his heavily tattooed torso.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 16:36 IST

By Asian News International | Edited by: Alfea Jamal, New Delhi

Harry Styles in the Golden music video (VIDEO STILLS)

Harry Styles’ most recent single Golden’s music video is guaranteed to give you wanderlust especially after all these months cooped up at home on account of the coronavirus lockdown. The English singer-songwriter released the music video for his song Golden on Monday (local time) that features the ultimate vision of a European dream. The 26-year-old former ‘One Direction’ member dropped the video on Twitter and noted, “GOLDEN. OUT NOW.” The three-minute-twenty-nine second picturesque video begins with Harry singing as he runs through an empty highway tunnel and countryside road. Then, he drives a vintage car and takes a swim in a lagoon. In some shots, Harry is seen in a turquoise blazer and patterned collar shirt paired with bell bottom pants. In others, he is caught in a barely buttoned white top and tan shorts, but ultimately, the star ditched the shirts altogether as he posed in front of a colourful body of water, exposing his heavily tattooed upper half.

 

“Golden, golden, golden / As I open my eyes / Hold it, focus, hoping / Take me back to the light,” he sings. “I know you were way too bright for me / I’m hopeless, broken / So you wait for me in the sky Browns my skin just right.”

As per E!News, ‘Golden’ is the opening song of the singer’s 2019 album ‘Fine Line’ and the fourth music video, the latest being ‘Watermelon Sugar’ which was released in May. The upbeat track was covered by Kelly Clarkson on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’, during the show’s ‘Kellyoke’ segment. Styles also made headlines earlier this month when 72-year-old Stevie Nicks--who Harry has a special bond with--shared that she’d be interested in the 26-year-old if he were closer to her age. As reported by E!News, during an interview with the Los Angeles Times in September, the legendary singer-songwriter said an older version of Harry “would be a good thing.”

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30, most remain unchanged
Oct 27, 2020 16:26 IST
US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan
Oct 27, 2020 15:25 IST
Significant move, says Rajnath Singh as India signs defence pact, BECA with US
Oct 27, 2020 15:25 IST
Centre designates 18 Pakistan-based terrorists as ‘individual terrorists’
Oct 27, 2020 16:14 IST

latest news

‘No other player has done it’: Gambhir lauds Delhi Capitals star-performer
Oct 27, 2020 16:40 IST
NEET counselling 2020: Round 1 registration postponed, check details
Oct 27, 2020 16:36 IST
Harry Styles’ drives around Amalfi coast in Golden music video
Oct 27, 2020 16:36 IST
As Pompeo visits India, a warning from China against ‘sowing discord’
Oct 27, 2020 16:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.