Sections
E-Paper
Home / Travel / WATCH: Giant 25-tonne robot moving in Japan harbour entrances millions on Twitter

WATCH: Giant 25-tonne robot moving in Japan harbour entrances millions on Twitter

Videos showing an 18-metre robot in Yokohama have entranced the Twitterverse, pulling in more than 6 million views in the past week. The robot is the centerpiece of the Gundam Factory Yokohama, a tourist attraction that was due to open in October, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 19:33 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Tokyo

The robot is the centerpiece of the Gundam Factory Yokohama, a tourist attraction. (Twitter/yoshi115t)

Videos showing an 18-metre (59-foot) robot in the Japanese harbour city of Yokohama have entranced the Twitterverse, pulling in more than 6 million views in the past week. The robot is the centerpiece of the Gundam Factory Yokohama, a tourist attraction that was due to open in October, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The park operator said on Tuesday it will open on Dec. 19. The videos, shot by a telephoto lens from Twitter user @yoshi115t, show what appear to be motion tests of the white robot that dwarfs boats speeding by in the background. The 25-tonne Gundam makes a walking motion as it exits a storage area, before kneeling and then raising its right arm to point toward the sky.

 

The park’s Gundam-Lab will feature an exhibition area and cafe, while the Gundam-Dock Tower will allow visitors to view the robot’s face and body. “Mobile Suit Gundam” debuted in Japan in the late 1970s as a cartoon about enormous battle robots piloted by humans. The series spawned multiple spinoffs and toys while gaining a worldwide following. The Gundam franchise is operated by Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. Engineering company Yaskawa Electric Corp and industrial robot maker Nabtesco Corp are among companies making parts of the giant Gundam in Yokohama, according to the attraction’s website.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Unlock 5 guidelines out; multiplexes, pools to partially open from Oct 15
Sep 30, 2020 20:18 IST
Home Ministry lets states reopen schools from 15 October. Conditions apply
Sep 30, 2020 20:22 IST
Movie theatres, swimming pools: What’s new in Centre’s guidelines for re-opening
Sep 30, 2020 20:16 IST
Imran Khan faces pushback over Gilgit-Baltistan move. China ties his hands
Sep 30, 2020 18:02 IST

latest news

Home Ministry lets states reopen schools from 15 October. Conditions apply
Sep 30, 2020 20:22 IST
Azarenka thrashed by Schmeidlova at French Open
Sep 30, 2020 20:19 IST
Cinema halls allowed to operate at 50% capacity from October 15
Sep 30, 2020 20:16 IST
Gauri Khan shares stunning new pic with empowering message
Sep 30, 2020 20:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.