Home / Travel / With work piling up, vacation homes becoming a hot favourite

With work piling up, vacation homes becoming a hot favourite

Away from the mundane, the tourism industry is offering a quiet and serene workplace to many who’ve been locked up at home for months with tremendous work pressure

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 21:14 IST

By Navneet Vyasan, Hindustan Times Mumbai

(Photo: shutterstock)

It goes without saying that the work from home situation that everyone finds themselves in, is here to stay. But with long hours of work and being holed up in homes, taking a toll on mental health, many have resolved to set off to scenic destinations and carry their work with them.

“People are desperate to get out and break the monotony. We’ve seen tremendous business recovery towards August-end and the start of September, which mirrors the pre-covid times,” says Devendra Parulekar, founder of SaffronStays.

For many Mumbaikars, places like Goa seem to be the go-to destination. “People are now are willing to travel to places like Goa if not internationally and experience a work-from-home-with-a-view culture. They are looking for convenient, safe and hygienic options at a drivable distance,” says Rohit Taparia, Vice President, Lohono Stays.

In Maharashtra, places like Ganpatipule, Rantagiri and Mahabaleshwar provide a much needed serene environment. “I wanted to get away from Mumbai. Although you’re home, and despite cases rising, the hustle on the streets has returned,” says Krishna Kumar, a 25 year old professional who took off to Mahabaleshwar for a week.

Jimmy Mistry, CMD, Della Group believes that with basic precautions like “regular temperature checks, oxygen level measuring, sanitation of common surfaces, wearing masks and gloves, maintaining social distancing wherever possible,” in place, it all comes down to trust. “Winning over the guests heart is what hospitality is all about,” he says.

On the financial front, although this is good news, nobody’s expecting a sudden surge. While Mistry believes, recovery will take “its own sweet time”, Taparia feels “the financial marketplace has seen tougher times and has come back stronger and more grounded”.

