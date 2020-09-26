World Tourism Day 2020: Safety Tips for domestic and international travel amid Covid-19

Exploring the world, witnessing new landscapes can be therapeutic for the soul even at the worst of times. (Unsplash)

Exploring the world and witnessing new landscapes can be therapeutic for the soul even at the worst of times and nothing qualifies more than the current pandemic we are witnessing. Travel provides a glimmer of hope and feeds the adventure-prone soul which always wants to explore new horizons and roam free.

With travel restrictions easing in many countries around the world, we are now able to venture out and complete our pending bucket list. However, it is imperative to remember that even though travel is permissible again, the Covid-19 virus still lingers in the air.

The number of people infected keeps growing across the world and travelling comes with its own risks. Yet the threat of the virus can only deter people for so long and putting a stop to the entire tourism industry is not entirely feasible.

In order to ensure your safety while travelling during this strenuous period, here are some tips that you can follow.

• Follow Guidelines – Most states and countries have issued guidelines that need to be followed while entering and exiting destinations. Some have requested a period of quarantine, others require medical certificates declaring that you are Covid-19 free, etc. It is best to follow these guidelines to the letter to ensure that you are able to have a safe trip without any unforeseen consequences.

• Carry all essentials – Proper hygiene has never been of more significance during travel than now with a contagious virus on the loose. Carry all the items you require for safety, like face masks, pair of gloves, alcohol wipes and hand sanitizers. Carry small disposable objects like a toothpick to press elevator or ATM buttons, and carefully dispose them after each use. Ensure that all your documents are in order and covered in plastic that can be cleaned. Even on long trips, carry all toiletries etc, so as to avoid having to purchase them from local stores.

• Get travel and medical history – Even if you have a clean bill of health, it is in your best interest to carry all of your medical history for the past few months, just in case you need to present them during your travels. The same is the case for your travel history as most countries are wary of letting tourists who might be carrying the virus into their most populated places and endangering everyone. A compiled list of your medical and travel history will ensure that you are not caught off guard.

• Get travel insurance – Getting travel insurance is a good tip, coronavirus or not. Being in an unfamiliar place and facing something untoward can happen to even the most experienced and careful people. Unfortunately, even the current pandemic has not deterred many con artists and robbers that might upend your travel plans, and in these circumstances having insurance might save you a lot of hassle and worry. This might also ensure that you get proper medical care during your travel.

• Research destination – Information is the key to having a safe and comfortable trip. Most destinations have their own website detailing all there is to know about accommodation, activities and locals. There are a lot of other travel forums as well, from where you can get your information. The more you know about a certain place, the less likely you are to get lost or have other issues during your travel.

• Ensure proper planning – It is ideal to have your entire trip, stay and activities, properly documented and researched, well in advance. Especially with the complications of the coronavirus, having a plan and a contingency plan can help you in the worst of situations. It is also advisable to give a detailed description of your itinerary to family and friends, to ensure that they have an idea of your travel movements and can contact the authorities in case of any unforeseen circumstances.

