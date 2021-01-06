You will add Mukteshwar to your bucket list after going through Neena Gupta’s Instagram

During the lockdown, which began in March in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, people stayed inside their homes and followed all the safety protocols . Neena Gupta also self-isolated in her holiday home in Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand. The Badhaai Ho actor spent a lot of time with her husband Vivek Mehra and their pet dog Mila.

In those months, the actor often shared picturesque views from the lush green mountains and made us want to go to for a vacation in the lap of nature. From her morning walks with snow-capped mountains in the background to a casual stroll to the market, Gupta posted a lot on her social media and seems like she took us along with her virtually. We are not complaining.

From experimenting with food to cutting her husband’s hair and celebrating Christmas, Neena Gupta spent a lot of time here. Even after the lockdown was lifted, the actor stayed back in Mukteshwar and is currently enjoying the winters there. Her daughter and acclaimed fashion designer Masaba Gupta, along with her rumoured boyfriend Satyadeep Misra, visited the actor and rang in the New Year together in the gorgeous home that has a view to die for.

Have a look at some of the beautiful images that the mother-daughter duo have shared:

How to reach Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand?

Mukteshwar has no airport of its own. The closest airport is in Pantnagar, which is another town in Uttarakhand. You can take a flight from either Delhi or Bombay and get down at Pantnagar, after which you will have to cover a distance to 90 km to reach Mukteshwar. Buses and cabs are easily available for this journey.

If you want to go to Mukteshwar via train, you will have to get down at Kothgodam railway station which is 57 km away from Mukteshwar. You can further take a cab to your hotel.

You can also travel to Mukteshwar via road. You will have to cover a distance of approximately 350km if you start your journey from Delhi. There are a lot of private buses that can take you to this little piece of heaven on Earth.

