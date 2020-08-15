Sections
Yumthang, Dzüko, Valley of Flowers: Check out India’s most picturesque floral landscapes

Do you often find yourself daydreaming what its like to be a Bollywood actor running through fields of flowers in the most picturesque locations that are too pricey for your pocket? Don’t worry, India has some of the most breathtaking locales that can make your Bollywood dreams come true.

Visit the most scenic landscapes in India. (Instagram @perfect_capture25)

There is nothing like the smell of flowers , grass and mud right after that first shower of clean mountain rain or the soft contrast they give to the cold valley and mountain fields on a spring morning. Even the smallest of flowers littered across a field have the power to bathe the entire landscape in various hues.

If you have ever imagined yourself running through a picturesque field of blooming poppies, with your hair caught in the wind or even if you imagine trekking through these fields to capture those amazing photographs, India has several destinations that you can visit to make your dreams come true. What is more, these fragrant meadows can serve as the perfect destinations in which to unwind after this stressful pandemic and fill your lungs with some pollution free mountain air.

Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand

 

Located in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, this gorgeous Valley of Flowers is now recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is known for its endemic alpine flowers and a huge variety of flora and fauna. It plays host to several endangered animals like the Asiatic black bear, snow leopard, musk deer, and red fox. The Valley is 20 kilometres northwest of the Nanda Devi National Park and nestled at an altitude of 6,234 ft above sea level.



The Valley itself has been declared a national park and during spring you can see endless fields, full of orchids, marigolds, daisies, primulas, and hydrangeas. The park is open to visitors between the months of June and October, after which it remains closed due to extreme winter conditions. The surreal experience of walking through this valley is almost spiritual in nature and if there ever was a place on earth that was akin to paradise, this is it.

Kaas Plateau, Maharashtra

 

Also known as Kaas Pathar, this reserved forest is 25 kilometres from the Satara City of Maharashtra. It falls among the Western Ghats and has been a part of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites since 2012. You can witness several seasonal wildflowers and endemic butterflies all throughout the months of August and September. It has over 850 different species of flowers, including orchids, Karvy shrubs and carnivorous plants such as the Drosera Indica. The endless blue skies and soft fields that grace these plateaus, will transport you to another place of existence.

Yumthang Valley, Sikkim

 

Located 3,564 metres above sea level, this valley of flowers in the Himalayan Mountain Ranges of North Sikkim is home to the Shingba Rhododendron Sanctuary. It plays host to several rivers, hot springs, yaks, and grazing pastures. The valley is 150 kilometers from the capital city of Gangtok. You can find over twenty-four species of the rhododendron, which is the state flower. The main flowering season is from the month of February to mid-June. The valley will surely leave your star struck with its rainbow hued flowers that take over the entire valley.

Dzüko Valley, Nagaland and Manipur

 

This valley is located at an altitude of 2,452 metres above sea level, between the borders of Nagaland and Manipur. It is famously known for its wide range of flowers, the most famous being the Dzüko Lily, which can only be found in this valley. The panoramic views of endlessly green mountains will leave your breathless with its beauty. It is one of the most gorgeous places to camp and enjoy the raw, untamed beauty of nature.

