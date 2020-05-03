100 Hours 100 Stars: Kubbra Sait says playing Kukoo in Sacred Games was ‘easiest choice’ she ever made

Kubbra Sait got candid with Fever FM as part of their new initiative, 100 Hours 100 Stars. She said that playing Kukoo, a transgender, in the Netflix series Sacred Games is considered by many to be a brave choice but it was actually very easy for her.

“It was the easiest choice I have ever actually made. I don’t mean this in retrospect, it genuinely was, even back in the day. I wanted to break out of what I was doing, I wanted to do something new. Somebody was giving me an opportunity. It was right there in front of me, all I had to do was audition well and get the part. Also, for me, it was either work or not work, and obviously I picked work because that is what mattered to me at that point of time,” she said.

“Yes, I do understand that most people consider it ‘bold’ or think, ‘Wow, that is so brave’, but I really didn’t think like that. I went with my instinct and my instinct was, ‘Do it.’ I didn’t sit and cross-examine my instinct at that point of time, I just did it. And I’m so glad I did because it could have played out in any way, it could have been the worst decision of my life, but I am so glad it turned out to be the best decision. You only know once you jump off the cliff,” she added.

Kubbra said that a lot of adulation came her way after Sacred Games was released. In fact, even those who auditioned for the role, later came up to her and said that she did complete justice to Kukoo.

Currently, Kubbra is self-isolating at her home in Mumbai, while her mother and brother Danish Sait are at their Bengaluru house. Talking about the lessons she learnt during the lockdown, the actor said, “The first thing that I learnt is that we have to stop putting pressure on ourselves. When the lockdown happened, everyone was like, ‘Oh, are you not learning a new language?’ or ‘Are you not learning a new skill?’ I slept. I was like, ‘I can’t deal with any of this chaos. I need to sleep.’”

“The second learning is that because of being on the road for so long...you know, you end up staying at hotels a lot so you never make your bed and you lose touch… So every single morning, I make sure that I make my bed. I am now so accustomed to making my bed that I think when I go back to a hotel room, I will be making my bed there as well,” she laughed.

Kubbra said that the third thing that has come out of the lockdown is that she is more focussed on her dental hygiene. “I make sure that I brush my teeth in the morning, afternoon, evening and at night. I brush my teeth four times now because I have so much time,” she said.

100 Hours 100 Stars is a tribute by Fever Digital to the warriors of the coronavirus pandemic. The digital fest will bring together actors, politicians, digital content creators, sports personalities and others for 100 hours of non-stop entertainment. The funds raised will go to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund.

