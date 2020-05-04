100 Hours 100 Stars: Shekhar Suman reveals why break from TV studio was ‘calming’ for him

Shekhar Suman opened up about his life during lockdown and sabbatical from television during a candid chat with Fever Digital as a part of their new initiative, 100 Hours 100 Stars.

When Shekhar was asked about when he took some time off work to just spend some time at home, he said, “I think this is almost an extended sabbatical for me. Last year, I took a sabbatical, saying that I have done a hell lot of work. I need some peace to think after 30 years of continuously working, day in and day out, in television. Every single day I was working.”

Shekhar said that being in the studio all the time could get frustrating and while he was still working on his plays, he consciously avoided the studio for a while. “That had a very calming effect on me because your nerves are frayed, there is so much pressure on you when you are in the studio,” he said.

Shekhar hosted the popular late-night show Movers and Shakers from 1997 to 2012. There was talk of reviving the show, but he requested a little more time, as it would mean getting back into the hustle and bustle of television, curating news and sitting with writers every day, and he wanted some time off from the studio.

Also see | Pakistani TV host apologises after insensitive joke on Irrfan Khan and Sridevi’s demise, watch video

Talking about the simple joys of his life during the lockdown, Shekhar said that he is enjoying spending time with his mother, who has come down from Patna to live with them. He is also keeping busy with board games, making TikTok videos and working out with son Adhyayan, cooking and cleaning.

100 Hours 100 Stars, an initiative by Fever Digital, salutes the heroes working tirelessly amid the coronavirus pandemic. The non-stop digital fest will raise money towards the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund.

Follow @htshowbiz for more