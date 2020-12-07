Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / TV / A negative character requires a certain mental equilibrium which is hard to achieve but not impossible: Manish Verma

A negative character requires a certain mental equilibrium which is hard to achieve but not impossible: Manish Verma

Actor Manish Verma dared to let go of his secure positive actor image and is now exploring the psychology of a negative character for his new show.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 22:47 IST

By Swati Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times

Most actors shy away from playing negative roles believing it would tarnish their image. But it’s the gray characters that have more space and emotions to explore, and are more realistic and practical. Actor Manish Verma dared to let go of his secure positive actor image and is now exploring the psychology of a negative character for his new show.

He says, “In my next, I am playing a character that possesses a demon’s mind. I like such roles as they give me a lot of room to innovate and be creative. Certain roles require a mental equilibrium which is hard to achieve but not impossible.”

To prepare for this role, the actor has been binge-watching all mystery dramas. He laughingly adds, “My favourite is Lucifer, an American urban fantasy television series. I have learnt a lot from it, including the style, mannerisms and I am pretty kicked about the show. Hope fans love it too.”

With fans garnering love on his last show, the actor is excited to shoot a new show and wow the audience with his skills. The Delhi boy says, “ During the lockdown, fans didn’t get a chance to view new shows and episodes were being repeated. A new show will obviously bring life to the small screen and I hope people love it as much as my last show.”

During the lockdown, the actor also added a new feather to his cap, singing. He says, “ With the lockdown in place and no shoots, I tried singing the Bekhayali song from Kabir Singh and posted it online. It garnered a lot of praise.” 

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi speaks with Macron on Indo-Pacific, extends support to France against terror
Dec 07, 2020 22:49 IST
Bharat Biotech seeks emergency use authorization for Covid-19 vaccine
Dec 07, 2020 22:57 IST
No clue yet about mysterious disease at Eluru in AP, patients flood hospital
Dec 07, 2020 22:49 IST
China dispatches warplanes, troops for Pak drill at base near India border
Dec 07, 2020 20:46 IST

latest news

Woman killed by leopard in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur
Dec 07, 2020 23:22 IST
₹6.42 lakh withdrawn from account of Ludhiana man
Dec 07, 2020 23:21 IST
Zirakpur commercial building collapses as plot next to it is dug up
Dec 07, 2020 23:18 IST
Cyber Enforcement Month: Ludhiana police launch drive to solve cyber crimes
Dec 07, 2020 23:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.