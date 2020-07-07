‘A personal loss to me’: Rashami Desai gets emotional as she speaks about Sushant Singh Rajput

TV actor Rashami Desai has said the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is a matter of personal loss for her and she would not like to discuss or talk about him because he was “not a subject” for her. Rashami was quite close to late Sushant but the two grew apart as Sushant graduated to films and she got busy with her shows.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 and cops have confirmed he was suffering from depression. Rashami told Times of India in an interview, “Sometimes, reality is an illusion which is created by the world. I was a very close friend of Sushant once, but then slowly we lost touch as he became busy with his work in Bollywood and I got busy with my shows. He was doing so good in life, we were really proud of him. He is not a subject for me to talk and discuss because the kind of love and respect I have for him, I would not like to discuss. This is a personal loss to me.”

Sushant began his acting journey with TV and gained popularity with his 2009 television show, Pavitra Rishta. Soon, he bagged Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che which marked the actor’s critically acclaimed Bollywood debut.

Upon his death, Rashami had shared pictures with him on Instagram and written, “Sush!! Not fair.. Sucha talented, hardworking, brilliant person and a dear friend.. it’s a personal loss. #RipSushant.”

On the work front, Rashami was one of the finalists on Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 13 that ended earlier this year. She was later seen on Ekta Kapoor popular supernatural thriller show Naagin 4. Speculations are rife that she will now be seen on Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi Fear Factor season 10.

