A Suitable Boy: Ishaan Khatter is excited about Mira Nair’s new drama series, shares new still. See it here

Actor Ishaan Khatter on Wednesday shared a new still from his upcoming TV drama series, A Suitable Boy. It shows a Holi celebration on the series.

Sharing it, he wrote: “#ASuitableBoy starting this Sunday on BBC One at 9pm BST. Maan, Mrs Mahesh Kapoor (played by Geeta Agarwal ji) and Bhaskar (played by the adorable Yusuf).” He also identified the characters and the actors in the still.

The picture had many fans and industry colleagues replying in the comments section. Ishaan’s mother, actor Neelima Azeem, wrote: “Lovely pic.. All the best darling son mine.. All my duaas blessings and heartfelt best wishes.. I’m very excited. You make my heart swell with pride.”

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal, who works primarily in Bengali and Hindi film industries, wrote: “Baba netflix par kab arreeylii!! loking forward- best wishes.” Dharma Movies CEO Apoorva Mehta said: “Nice ! Congratulations ! Looking forward to seeing !!”

A fan wrote: “I remember reading this part in the book! It’s so awesome to see something you read to physically come alive.” An Indian fan had a query: “Will it come on Netflix, India?”

Earlier on Wednesday, another still, featuring Ishaan and actor Tanya Maniktala, from the drama series had found its way to the internet. Earlier this month, the official trailer of the series had been unveiled.

A Suitable Boy, is based on the book of same name by Indian writer Vikram Seth. Directed by Indian-origin filmmaker of international repute Mira Nair, it stars a host of popular Indian faces from the cinema and TV industries including Tabu, Ram Kapoor, Rasika Dugal, Namit Das among others. In the series, Ishaan plays Maan, a son of a politician, smitten by a courtesan, played by Tabu.

The series will air on Netflix too. Announcing it, Ishaan had written: “Love doesn’t recognise borders, love simply is..Bringing you the story of Maan, Saeeda and a lot more #asuitableboy coming on @netflix_in soon @bbc #lookoutpoint.”

