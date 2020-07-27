A Suitable Boy premieres on BBC, Mira Nair’s ‘visually stunning’ show gets fans’ love: ‘My heart is happy’

The first episode of Mira Nair’s series A Suitable Boy premiered on BBC One on Sunday night and it has earned fans’ approval. Starring Tanya Maniktala and Ishaan Khatter in the lead, the show is an adaptation of Vikram Seth’s popular novel.

Fans took to social media to share their reactions towards the first episode. Most called it visually stunning while a few did take issue with the actors’ accents. Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh said his heart was happy after the episode. “Really enjoyed the first episode of a suitable boy. so nicely done. and such a superb cast. dil khush ho gaya,” he wrote. A fan called the show a treat for Sunday nights. “Really enjoyed the first instalment of A Suitable Boy. Read the book years ago so nice to be reminded. Sunday night is a treat once again. #ASuitableBoy,” the tweet read.

“BBC’s adaptation of A Suitable Boy - what a brilliant 1st episode. Looks really promising!,” read another tweet in praise of the show.

A fan wrote, “Clunky dialogue aside, (I am walking to the corner of the room + telling you I am walking to the corner of the room), A Suitable Boy is watchable, has some good performances and I will watch next week!” Another wrote, “I read A Suitable Boy years ago and I don’t remember much about it now apart from it being very good and very long, and that is basically my assessment of the TV show so far.” A critical comment read, “You can make something look as beautiful as you like but it can’t save acting that’s so wooden. A shame because at times it’s visually stunning.”

The show will also be available for viewing in India and the rest of the world on Netlfix. The release date for the same, however, has not been revealed yet.

The story centres around 19-year-old university student Lata, portrayed by newcomer Tanya, who struggles with her life being mapped out thanks to old traditions and an overbearing mother who wants to find her a suitable husband. The elaborate cast and crew made up of worldwide artists based themselves in Uttar Pradesh for the duration of the shoot to capture the authenticity of the novel’s milieu.

Talking about her show, Nair said, “A Suitable Boy is a modern classic about a time when a country is finding its feet after the Independence. It is a massive yet intimate saga; an extraordinary tale of love and friendship across class and certainly across religion.”

It comes with a vast canvas of 113 actors – including prominent Bollywood names Tabu, Ishaan, Rasika Dugal, Randeep Hooda, Vinay Pathak, Ram Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Ranvir Shorey and others.

