A Suitable Boy trailer: Ishaan Khatter, Tabu’s love challenges society in a newly independent India, to release on Oct 23

As Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy is set to stream in India, a new trailer of the drama that captures the mood in a newly independent India has been shared on Netflix. The web series is about lives of four families in a new country and changing social ethos. 19-year-old Lata (Tanya Maniktala) has only one wish – to choose her own husband. Her mother Rupa (Mahira Kakkar), however, is set on finding her a ‘suitable boy’. As Tanya grapples with her wish and that of her mother’s, Maan Kapoor (Ishaan Khatter) and courtesan Saeeda Bai’s (Tabu) forbidden romance is giving heartburn to his father Mahesh (Ram Kapoor). The couple in love is blind to society’s disapproval. The series is adapted from Vikram Seth’s award-winning book.

The show also stars Vinay Pathak, Vijay Varma, Vijay Raaz, Shahana Goswami, Ranvir Shorey, Rasika Dugal, Randeep Hooda, Shubham Saraf, Mikhail Sen, Danesh Razvi, Namit Das, Manoj Pahwa, Aamir Bashir and Vivaan Shah. A Suitable Boy has been directed by Mira Nair and written by Andrew Davies. The show released on July 26 on BBC One to mixed reviews. This is Tabu’s second project with Mira Nair. The two had earlier worked together in The Namesake, starring Kal Penn and late actor Irrfan Khan.

Shahid had earlier spoken about romancing Tabu in A Suitable Boy, “Because that person is Tabu, it really does half the job for you.” He added, “I have said this before and I have said this in Dhadak as well, it is always easy for me to play the besotted lover. Because she’s mesmerising, she is and especially in this character. I am really excited for people to see Saaeda Bai.”

A Suitable Boy will stream on October 23 on Netflix.