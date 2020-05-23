Sections
Aamir Ali: I'll pray for everyone's well-being this Eid

The actor says this year he’ll resort to celebrating the festival virtually with everyone, while maintaining social distance

Updated: May 23, 2020 15:36 IST

By Sangeeta Yadav, Hindustan Times

Actor Aamir Ali will celebrate Eid with his mother at home 

The joy of praying together in the mosque, giving a warm hug and wishing Eid Mubarak, and enjoying a grand feast with friends and family -- the charm of Eid-Ul-Fitr celebrations this year isn’t going to be the same for actor Aamir Ali and for many others, in times of the Covid-19 pandemic. The actor, however, will be praying at home and plans to celebrate with his mother. 

“This is the first time ever during Eid that I wouldn’t be going to the mosque to pray with everyone. Be it Eid, Ganesh Chaturthi, Holi or Diwali, we all look forward to the festivals as they unite people with their friends whom you would only get to see during this time, throughout the year. But this time, it will all be missed. I’m going to miss hugging people and wishing them Eid Mubarak,” he says.

Every year on Eid, the 42-year-old actor is used to following a proper ritual. “I would go to the mosque for the Namaz in the morning, come back and wish my elders. Then we would go to our close family and friends’ house to feast and they would come to our house. This would go on for two to three days. Also, not to forget attending grand parties in the film circuit. It was so much fun, but this time, we’ll resort to celebrating it virtually with everyone, while maintaining social distance.” 

One special thing which he eagerly waits for every time on Eid, is Sheer Kurma made by his mother. “She makes the world’s best Sheer Kurma and this time too, I’ll get to savour it along with biryani and other things,” he says.



Overall, Ali is staying positive and praying for everyone’s health and well-being, and hoping that the pandemic “gets over completely so that people can live life to the fullest with no fear and suffering”.

