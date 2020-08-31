Aamir Ali introduces daughter to fans, wife Sanjeeda Shaikh missing from pics: ‘So much has happened, my jaan kept me strong’

Television actor Aamir Ali has shared the first pictures of his daughter as she turned one year old on Sunday. The photos show him cuddling with his daughter.

Sharing the pictures, Aamir said his daughter has kept him strong during tough times. “Didn’t know how angels look like until I saw her exactly a year back..My Lil girl from heaven, had come down to earth..didn’t believe in love at 1st sight, until I saw her de first time..So much has happened this 1 year, my Chota sa jaan kept me strong n going..My love, My jaan completes 1 year.. Ayra Ali #ayraali #love #life #30thaugust (sic).”

Aamir’s wife, actor Sanjeeda Shaikh is missing from the pictures. The couple was rumoured to have welcomed their daughter through surrogacy last year but separated soon after. They are yet to confirm their separation.

Aamir’s pictures with his daughter received congratulations from his colleagues. “Omgggggggg .... congratulations.... all my love and blessings to the lil one... touchwood,” wrote Naagin actor Mouni Roy. “Blessings and more blessings to this little angel ...mubarak amir,” wrote actor Ravi Dubey. Hiten Tejwani wrote, “God bless her bro.”

Aamir and Sanjeeda had tied the knot in 2012 and also won the third season of Nach Baliye together. His last Instagram post for her was in December last year when he wished her on her birthday. “Happy bday love.. Ull always be a part of me n in my heart always.. stay happy n blessed.. #happybirthday”. While Sanjeeda, too, wished him on his birthday in September on Instagram with this message, “@aamirali my wish for you is that you continue to love life and never stop dreaming ..i love u HAPPY BIRTHDAY”.

A source told Hindustan Times in January that they have been living apart. “Since mid-2019, the couple has been living apart. Of course, Sanjeeda’s film shoots to Punjab and London, UK, too kept her away from Mumbai. But even Aamir has not been in the city for longer durations. He often visits Dubai and Abu Dhabi as one can see on his Instagram posts. In one of the Instagram stories, he was seen with Krystle D’souza and some of their friends in Dubai celebrating the New Year. The couple seems to have mutually decided to separate. They have decided to live and let live. While Sanjeeda’s work has been a good excuse to be apart and gauge the situation, the couple apparently has been facing some personal issues as well. Only time will tell if this arrangement is permanent or not,” the sources had said.

When contacted, Aamir had said, “All is ok.”

