Aamir Ali's lockdown woes: I do feel low sometimes in quarantine

The actor says if the lockdown continues, he will have to celebrate Eid at home

Updated: May 08, 2020 20:06 IST

By Sangeeta Yadav, Hindustan Times

Actor Aamir Ali shares what keeps him busy amid this lockdown

The Covid-19 pandemic might have dampened Ramzan festivities, but actor Aamir Ali feels that it has got everyone together to pray collectively for “eradication of this disease and good health for all”. Hoping for normalcy by the time of Eid, he says, “If the lockdown continues, I’ll celebrate Eid with my mom and tai (househelp) at home. We can’t help in this situation, but stay at home. Quarantine has taught us one thing -- health is of supreme importance, and rest everything else can wait.”

Ali, 42, is making the best use of the quarantine period by binge-watching movies and shows of the world cinema to honing his acting skills. “It’s inspiring to see some amazing stories, especially German and Spanish shows, and there is something to take back from all other actors’ performances.” 

It’s not easy to stay in self -isolation at home for over a month and Ali too experienced low days. “An idle brain is the devil’s workshop and since we’ve got so much time in hand to think, we sometimes start over thinking and feel low. I do have my off days. Sometimes I feel it’s enough and I want things to get back to normal and step out of the house. But the best thing to do in this situation is to keep yourself busy,” Ali says.

The actor is also thinking of penning a story which he had in mind since long. “What better time than this to delve into scriptwriting? It’s a dark comedy story and a work fiction. Let’s see how it comes out,” he says.



On the work front, Ali was due to start shooting in April for two digital projects, but all is on hold as of now. Once the lockdown is over, he wishes to “just go out on a long walk for a couple of hours.”

