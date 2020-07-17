Sections
Home / TV / Aamna Sharif celebrates a low-key birthday with family, Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani wish her

Aamna Sharif celebrates a low-key birthday with family, Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani wish her

Actor Aamna Sharif celebrated a quiet birthday on Thursday. Her friends from the industry sent her good wishes on the day.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 11:40 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Aamna Sharif, who celebrated her birthday on Thursday, has tested negative to coronavirus.

Actor Aamna Sharif had a rather low-key and subdued birthday on Thursday with her family. Wishing her on her special day were actors Karisma Tanna, Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani.

Sharing a picture, Karisma wrote: “Happy happy birthday @aamnasharifofficial A very helpful soul,always so caring and loving I am glad and relieved that I have a friend like you Love you.” She also posted a picture of them together.

 

Mouni Roy, who is currently in London for the film shoot, too wished the actor and wrote: “ Happy happy birthday boo! Your beauty calm and the forever smiling face makes the world a happier more peaceful place. Waiting for the endless tight hug and can’t wait to have endless conversations & travels shopping tours food fests & dance to bolly songs together. Happy happiest birthday @aamnasharifofficial.I love you, YOU ARE SO PRETTY it’s UNREAL.”

 

 

Actor Arjun Bijlani too wished her on the occasion and said: “Happy birthday rockstar. Have a super one . So much stress in the past few days but I pray that u have the best year ahead ahead.cant wait to have your ghar ka khana again . @aamnasharifofficial God bless you buddy.”

 

Speaking about her birthday celebration, Aamna had told Pinkvilla in an interview how she only wished for everybody’s safety and good health, “In the times we are living in, my only wish this year for my birthday is for good health and safety. I really hope we have a cure soon and our world can step out of this pandemic with its lessons and move ahead,” she told Pinkvilla when asked about her wish for her birthday.

“It’s been a birthday of gratitude. I feel blessed to have my family who has made sure they make the day special as well as friends who have gone out of their way to send me lovely homemade cakes and delicacies for my birthday,” she further added.

Also read: Richa Chadha says same directors who posted condolence messages have ‘replaced actresses who refused to sleep with them’

Aamna, who stars in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, has been in the news after one of her staff members tested positive for coronavirus. Though she has tested negative, her colleague, Parth Samthaan had earlier tested positive. Writing about the experience, she had mentioned on Instagram stories on Wednesday, “Thank you to you all for your sweet messages and well wishes. I and my family have tested negative for COVID-19. Although one of my staff members has tested positive. Isolating him and making sure he receives all the necessary treatment with precautions. A big thanks to the BMC. They have been very helpful and prompt with the entire procedure. I urge you all to do our bit by wearing a mask and social distancing. It is the only need of the hour.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Physical distancing may help ease burden on hospitals, but only to a point
Jul 17, 2020 12:30 IST
A million cases, but just how badly affected is India?
Jul 17, 2020 12:29 IST
Assam: Kaziranga tigress rescued from floods released into the wild
Jul 17, 2020 12:25 IST
3 Jaish terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter, top IED expert among them: Police
Jul 17, 2020 12:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.