Aamna Sharif celebrates a low-key birthday with family, Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani wish her

Actor Aamna Sharif had a rather low-key and subdued birthday on Thursday with her family. Wishing her on her special day were actors Karisma Tanna, Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani.

Sharing a picture, Karisma wrote: “Happy happy birthday @aamnasharifofficial A very helpful soul,always so caring and loving I am glad and relieved that I have a friend like you Love you.” She also posted a picture of them together.

Mouni Roy, who is currently in London for the film shoot, too wished the actor and wrote: “ Happy happy birthday boo! Your beauty calm and the forever smiling face makes the world a happier more peaceful place. Waiting for the endless tight hug and can’t wait to have endless conversations & travels shopping tours food fests & dance to bolly songs together. Happy happiest birthday @aamnasharifofficial.I love you, YOU ARE SO PRETTY it’s UNREAL.”

Actor Arjun Bijlani too wished her on the occasion and said: “Happy birthday rockstar. Have a super one . So much stress in the past few days but I pray that u have the best year ahead ahead.cant wait to have your ghar ka khana again . @aamnasharifofficial God bless you buddy.”

Speaking about her birthday celebration, Aamna had told Pinkvilla in an interview how she only wished for everybody’s safety and good health, “In the times we are living in, my only wish this year for my birthday is for good health and safety. I really hope we have a cure soon and our world can step out of this pandemic with its lessons and move ahead,” she told Pinkvilla when asked about her wish for her birthday.

“It’s been a birthday of gratitude. I feel blessed to have my family who has made sure they make the day special as well as friends who have gone out of their way to send me lovely homemade cakes and delicacies for my birthday,” she further added.

Aamna, who stars in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, has been in the news after one of her staff members tested positive for coronavirus. Though she has tested negative, her colleague, Parth Samthaan had earlier tested positive. Writing about the experience, she had mentioned on Instagram stories on Wednesday, “Thank you to you all for your sweet messages and well wishes. I and my family have tested negative for COVID-19. Although one of my staff members has tested positive. Isolating him and making sure he receives all the necessary treatment with precautions. A big thanks to the BMC. They have been very helpful and prompt with the entire procedure. I urge you all to do our bit by wearing a mask and social distancing. It is the only need of the hour.”

