Sections
Home / TV / Aarya teaser: Sushmita Sen gives us first look at her acting comeback on Hotstar, watch

Aarya teaser: Sushmita Sen gives us first look at her acting comeback on Hotstar, watch

Sushmita Sen has shared the teaser for her acting comeback, Hotstar’s Aarya, written and directed by Ram Madhvani. Watch here.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 20:35 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Sushmita Sen in a screengrab from the teaser.

Sushmita Sen has teased her return to acting, the upcoming Disney+Hotstar series Aarya. Sharing a short video on Instagram, she wrote, “Aapne bulaaya aur hum chale aaye!!”

Asking fans to guess what the show is about, Sushmita wrote in her caption, “Now it’s your turn to tell me, what you think #Aarya is about? Tell me in the comments below and the lucky one who comes closest to guessing it right...goes live with me here on Instagram very very soon!!!”

 

Another teaser was shared on the Disney+Hotstar social media accounts. This one was captioned, “New home, new ropes. @sushmitasen47 in & as #Aarya.” The teaser shows Sushmita working out, and briefly revealing her face at the end of the video.



 

The series, written and directed by Neerja’s Ram Madhvani, will serve as Sushmita’s return to acting after a five-year break. She was last seen on screen in 2015’s Bengali film Nirbaak, and before that in the 2010 Hindi film No Problem.

Also read: Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl redefine ‘rohmance’ with their gravity-defying workout video

Aarya is reportedly a remake of the Dutch series Penoza, and was announced as part of Hotstar’s slate of Indian content under its Hotstar Specials banner, which almost exclusively consists of remakes. Announcing her comeback on Instagram last year, Sushmita had written, “I have always been in awe of love that knows patience. This alone makes me a fan of my fans. They have waited 10 long years for my return to the screen, and lovingly encouraging me every step of the way throughout my hiatus... unconditionally! I return just for you.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

J&K students’ body writes to Punjab CM seeking extension on date for submitting fees
Jun 02, 2020 22:12 IST
Sizeable number of Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, India has done what it needs to: Rajnath Singh
Jun 02, 2020 22:05 IST
6 pockets of Chandigarh hotspot Bapu Dham Colony excluded from buffer zone
Jun 02, 2020 22:01 IST
Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube unite for Blackout Tuesday
Jun 02, 2020 22:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.