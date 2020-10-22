Sections
Home / TV / Aashram 2 motion poster: Bobby Deol is a menacing baba, watch

Aashram 2 motion poster: Bobby Deol is a menacing baba, watch

A motion poster of Aashram 2 featuring Bobby Deol in the lead role was released by the makers on Thursday. With a heavy beard and with a fierce look on his face, Bobby looks menacing as a religious guru.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 15:56 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Bobby Deol returns with new season of web series Prakash Jha’s Aashram.

Days after announcing the second season of the thriller webs series Aashram, the makers have now shared a motion poster with Bobby Deol, who will lead the series from the front. The first season marked Bobby’s debut on a digital platform. The first part of the franchise also featured Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar and Anupriya Goenka.

Directed by filmmaker Prakash Jha, the first season was quite a hit among audiences as well as critics.

Sharing the motion poster, Bobby tweeted on Thursday, “Kya #Aashram ke dusre adhyay mein bajega Baba ka jaykaara? Jaaniye November 11, 2020 ko, #AashramChapter2 on @mxplayer ! #JapnaamFolded hands @prakashjha27 @AaditiPohankar @IamRoySanyal @DarshanKumaar @anupria_goenka @AdhyayanSsuman @iamtridha @vikkochhar @tusharpandeyx @iamsacchinshrof.”

 



About casting Bobby in the lead role, director Prakash had told Telegraph in an interview, "‘Unlikely choice’ is the reason why I signed him. Bobby doesn’t have a set image. He absolutely fits the story and the character and I think I was lucky to get him. He’s a very good actor and he’s done very well in this series.”

Speaking about playing Baba Nirala in the series, Bobby had said earlier, “The most attractive thing about Aashram was that it gave me a chance to work with Prakash ji. All these years, I had been watching his movies, waiting to work with him one day. I was so excited the day he called me to his office, and when he narrated the idea to me, I was like ‘wow’. I was amazed because as an actor, I am always trying to look for different kinds of characters to play, and it is not easy to catch hold of good parts. The last project that I did for an OTT platform, I was not the first choice. But for this project, I was happy to hear that I was Prakash ji’s first choice.” Bobby had appeared in the Netflix cop drama Class of 83 just a few days prior to Aashram release.

Also read: Faraaz Khan’s health shows improvement, Pooja Bhatt thanks fans for collecting Rs 14.45 lakh for his treatment

Hindustan Times, in its review of Chapter 1, noted, “Aashram, on MX Player, is as inconsistent as Bobby Deol’s accent. While the actor struggles to shrug off his urbane aura, the series — about one of those dhongi babas that you read about in the news — never fully lives up to the potential of its premise. It isn’t as lurid as it should have been, but that doesn’t stop it from being absolutely ludicrous.”

