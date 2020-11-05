Aashram season 2: Prakash Jha served legal notice by Karni Sena for hurting religious sentiments

After a successful first season, Praksh Jha has run into trouble with the Karni Sena for his show, Aashram. Surjeet Singh, Pradesh Sangathan Mahamantri of Karni Sena has sent a legal notice to Jha and MX Player, which hosts the series. In their notice, the Karni Sena has said that the show targets ‘the ancient tradition, custom, culture of Hindu, Ashramas Dharma’.

Aashram stars Bobby Deol in the lead as a phoney godman. The season of the show was well received by the audience. However, Karni Sena has demanded that the second season never get released at all. “At the outset, my client states that the web series named AASHRAM- Chapter-2 the Dark Side, Official Trailer, which was released on MX player and the same was Produced and directed by you no. 1 Mr Prakash Jha, under Prakash Jha Production Creation and the said web series have deeply hurt the sentiments of the people at large and it is also going to spread negative goodwill about Hindu religion on future generation to come. The Character`s shown in official trailer is not targeting individual personality but directly targeting the Ancient tradition, custom, culture of Hindu, Ashramas Dharma which disturbs people at large,” the notice read.

“The first season of Ashram web series shown lots of objectionable scene degrading the image of Aashram in Hindu customs and Now Aashram-2 web series official trailer continued degrading the image Aashram in hindu religion, My client condemn such repeated attempt to degrading Hindu religion and ask you to remove official web series trailer and stop full web series release with immediate effect,” it added.

The series also stars Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman and multiple others. It is scheduled to release on November 11.

HT review of the first season read: “Aashram, on MX Player, is as inconsistent as Bobby Deol’s accent. While the actor struggles to shrug off his urbane aura, the series — about one of those dhongi babas that you read about in the news — never fully lives up to the potential of its premise. It isn’t as lurid as it should have been, but that doesn’t stop it from being absolutely ludicrous.”

