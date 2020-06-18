Abhay 2 teaser: Ram Kapoor stuns as a heartless murderer, Kunal Kemmu is out to get him

Sections
Abhay 2 teaser introduces Ram Kapoor as a murderer and marks Kunal Kemmu’s return as a policeman.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 16:10 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kunal Kemmu and Ram Kapoor in stills from Abhay 2.

Ram Kapoor is all set to join Kunal Kemmu in the crime thriller, Abhay 2. The teaser of the show features him as a dreaded murderer and Kunal Kemmu as a policeman on his scent.

Ram shared the teaser of the ZEE5 orginal on Twitter and captioned it, “to Iss chor police ke khel mein ek naya shaitaan ghus chuka hai. Woh sabse alag hai aur isliye sabse zyada khatarnaak (A new devil has entered this thief-police game. He is different from everyone and the most dangerous of all).”

 

The teaser opens with visuals of skulls which hint at several gruesome crimes committed by a hardcore murderer. A handcuffed Ram is seen walking through the corridors of jail but with contempt on his face. There are also visuals of him smiling for the camera while gearing up for his stay in jail.



Kunal, who’s in the role of a cop, talks about people who change the world with their intentions. He says these people don’t believe in destiny but control it. He adds that bringing such criminals out in the open is not just his duty but his obstinacy.

The fist season of Abhay had premiered on ZEE5 last year. Kunal had played the lead protagonist and is reprising the role in the second season.

Kunal was last seen in the role of a cop in Mohit Suri’s Malang. Ram was recently seen in Taapsee Pannu-starrer Thappad. He played the role of a lawyer in the Anubhav Sinha film.

