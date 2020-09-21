Actor Akanksha Puri’s father successfully undergoes brain surgery, she shares video of him from hospital

TV actor Akanksha Puri’s father underwent brain surgery after suffering a stroke recently. The actor, who is currently in her hometown Indore to be with him, shared a video of him from the hospital and revealed that the surgery was successful.

On Sunday, Akanksha shared a video of her father on the hospital bed, in which he said, “I am feeling very good, beta, I have recovered.” The two then thanked fans and well-wishers for their love and support.

“My power, my strength, my superman, my father. A thorough soldier who fought through thick and thin with a smile. Thanking everyone for their warm wishes. He is a source of inspiration and positivity for me and for million others watching this video. #Love #gratitude #Blessings,” she captioned the clip.

Earlier this week, Akanksha shared a note of gratitude on Instagram. “Today, I want to thank my fans, my family, my friends and above all God to give me and my family the strength to cross all the hurdles in life together and giving us the courage to face the best and the worst with a smile. You all are my biggest strength. Thank you so much for all the love. P.S My dad is all okay now. Keep showering your blessings,” she wrote.

Also read: Richa Chadha gives update on legal notice, Payal Ghosh says ‘go and ask Anurag Kashyap why did he take her name’

Akanksha currently plays Goddess Parvati in the mythological show, Vighnaharta Ganesha. However, she has quit the show and is currently serving her notice period. Recently, in an Instagram post, she reminisced about her journey and said that doing the show is an experience that she will ‘cherish for life’.

“Vighnaharta Ganesha. This show has all my heart, my soul, my love. Oh! What an incredible journey it was. How I wish I could express it in words. Within no time the show became a huge hit and my role as Maa Parvati, I got a chance of winning hearts of millions all across the globe. Truly an unforgettable experience that I will always cherish for life. Loads of love and blessings.. Aapki Maa Parvati,” she wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more