Actor Ali Asgar will now play Akbar in new fiction comedy, Akbar Ka Bal Birbal: ‘Wanted this character in my resume’

Actor Ali Asgar, well-known for playing Dadi and Nani in The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS), is all set to play Mughal emperor Akbar in new comedy show. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the show will air on Star Bharat and will be called Akbar Ka Bal Birbal.

Speaking about it, Ali told the publication, “I always wanted this character in my resume. the show reveals how the Mughal emperor was scared of his wife and had a lazy child. He was an able administrator but helpless at home and how he and Birbal dealt with it, with humour as their only weapon.”

Ali also spoke about his apprehensions on returning to shooting after lockdown. Talking of the first day of shoot, he said: “I didn’t even know how to have tea without risking infection. I have isolated myself from my family and haven’t had any meals with them since I returned from work.”

Ali also spoke about being offered Sunil Grover’s Gangs of Filmistan and why he couldn’t make it. “Had it not been for Covid-19, you would have seen me on that show as well. Once we get back to normal. I’ll so something there for sure.” He also added he has a small role in Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Ali along with Sunil and Chandan Prabhakar had quit TKSS in 2017. Speaking about his decision, he had told IANS that ‘creative differences’ led to him quitting the show. He had said: “I really miss that show. It was unfortunate, but there are sometimes when you have to take certain kind of decisions. We worked there for the longest period of time, but after a certain point, there was a time when I felt that I should move from the show because I had creative differences with Kapil and his team.”

