Actor Bryan Cranston says he has recovered from Covid-19

Emmy award-winning Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston disclosed on Thursday that he had recovered from mild symptoms of Covid-19 and donated his plasma in the hopes that his antibodies would help others with the disease.

Wearing a face mask, Cranston revealed the news in an Instagram video in which he documented the donation process at a blood and plasma centre run by the University of California at Los Angeles.

“I wanted to announce that I had COVID-19 a little while ago. Very lucky, very mild symptoms,” Cranston said. “So I thought maybe there’s something I can do, so I started a program (at UCLA Blood and Platelet Center) so hopefully the plasma donation can help some other people,” he added.

Cranston said he had experienced mild symptoms including a slight headache, tightness in the chest and loss of his sense of taste and smell. “I was pretty strict in adhering to the protocols and still... I contracted the virus. Yep. It sounds daunting now that over 150,000 Americans are dead because of it,” the actor wrote. “I was one of the lucky ones... I count my blessings and urge you to keep wearing the damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant. We can prevail – but ONLY if we follow the rules together,” he added.

Cranston won multiple Emmy Awards his role as a meth-making chemistry teacher on TV drama Breaking Bad from 2008 to 2013.