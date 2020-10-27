Actor Malvi Malhotra faces knife attack in Mumbai by man for refusing relationship proposal, admitted to hospital: report

Sections
Actor Malvi Malhotra, who was seen in television soap Udaan and Hindi film Hotel Milan, was admitted to a hospital after facing a knife attack in Mumbai’s Versova. She was attacked on Monday night on her way back home.

Television actor Malvi Malhotra has suffered injuries after a knife attack outside her home in Mumbai. Malvi was reportedly attacked by a man whose advances she has refused. She was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital.

Malvi is best known for her appearance on hit television soap, Udaan. She has also worked in a few Hindi, Malayalam and Telugu films such as Hotel Milan.

 

As per an India Today report, the attacker struck Malvi thrice as she was returning to her home on Monday night. A police complaint has been registered against him at the Versova Police Station. After getting treatment for her wounds, Malvi is in stable condition.

The attacker has been identified as one Kumar Mahipal Singh. He arrived in his Audi car, attacked Malvi and fled from scene. He has not been apprehended yet. In the FIR registered by Malvi, she said he has been trying to get her to marry him. When she refused his advances, he decided to attack her.

She was on her way back from a coffee shop in Versova on Monday night when she was stopped in her tracks by Singh. He said he wanted to talk to her but when she refused, he attacked her with a knife in her stomach, her right wrist and her left hand.

