Actor Richa Sony says she has filed a defamation case against troll who attacked her for ‘marrying a Muslim’

TV actor Richa Sony has angrily responded to trolls who have been attacking her after her wedding with Jigar Ali Sumbhaniya. The couple tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend in a Bengali ceremony on February 11, followed by a nikaah on February 18.

The actor, who was first seen in Shararat, has filed a case of defamation against the user of the account. She also shared several videos on Instagram where she angrily responds to individual comments of trolls.

After greeting fans, Richa said she had never thought she’d record a message like this amid lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. She then said, “Some people are targeting me from anonymous accounts and objecting to my way of life and my behaviour and attitude.” She said that some haters often write dirty things to her and talk about Hindu-Muslim divide. “I thought I should directly talk to the haters and trolls instead of writing to them. You, especially the haters, will love it when you hear your own praises in my voice.”

She then said in a separate video, “There is this person who, I guess, has started loving me a lot. I know, this is the language you guys understand. When I wrote fill your heart with kindness and humanity, this person wrote ‘so you can freely celebrate Muslim festivals’ and I responded ‘Yes, just like Hindu festivals.’ The troll then wrote ‘Don’t fool anyone, when you celebrate Hindu festivals your husband is a Muslim.” Responding to the troll the actor used a cuss word and said, “Who are you that I must respond to your queries?”

She read similar abusive posts on her husband’s religion and her inter-religious marriage and responded angrily. In another video, she also asked the troll to make her video viral and help her “gain forgotten popularity”.

She wrote alongside the post, “Act of Defamation a very legal action has been taken against your fake ID’s. I am not the one who ..... gets bullied you hear me. You must know whom you are trolling . And I will not block you this time. I will wait.”

Fans showered much love on the post. One wrote, “Much Love and Strength To u...this is the best post I have come across and has made my day......YOU are POPULAR...LOTS OF LOVE TO YOU AND TO YOUR FAMILY.....!GOD BLESS..”

Richa has also worked in serials like Siyaa Ke Raam, CID, Bhagyavidhata, etc.

