Sections
Home / TV / Actor Sarath Kumar to make OTT debut with Birds of Prey, see posters

Actor Sarath Kumar to make OTT debut with Birds of Prey, see posters

Sarath Kumar’s wife Radikaa Sarath Kumar will bankroll the project under Radaan Mediaworks. It is also yet unknown if Birds of Prey will be a show or film.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 15:19 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Sarath Kumar was last seen in Vaanam Kottatum.

Popular Tamil actor Sarath Kumar is the latest entrant into the world of OTT. He will feature in the upcoming screen adaptation of Archana Sarat’s novel Birds of Prey – The Hunt Begins.

“Sarath Kumar sir was not only kind and humble enough to launch the book of a debut author but he has also taken it to the screen,” Archana wrote following the announcement.

Other details about the project such as cast and crew are yet to be revealed, it is however confirmed Sarath Kumar’s wife Radikaa Sarath Kumar will bankroll the project under Radaan Mediaworks. It is also yet unknown if Birds of Prey will be a show or film.

 



Last seen on screen in Mani Ratnam produced Tamil film Vaanam Kottatum, Sarath Kumar made his acting debut with 1986 Telugu film Samajamlo Sthree. In Tamil, he began his career in a negative role when he played the antagonist in Pulan Visaranai.

Also read: Shakuntala Devi trailer: Vidya Balan’s math genius believes it is ‘drama or nothing’, watch video

He has starred in over 100 films across all southern languages. Most popular for his work in Tamil industry, Sarath Kumar has also worked in many Kannada and Telugu films.

He is also an active politician and launched his own party All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi in 2007.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Way his mind works in chases is amazing: Pant on favourite batting partner
Jul 15, 2020 15:14 IST
At IT panel’s first meet since Covid-19, MPs ask if they could attend Parliament online
Jul 15, 2020 15:13 IST
As multi-agency probe takes speed in Kerala, smugglers and hawala operators feel heat
Jul 15, 2020 15:13 IST
Female inmates at quarantine centre allege ‘lack of private space’
Jul 15, 2020 15:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.