Sections
Home / TV / Actor Sargun Mehta is missing her abs, blames home-cooked pizza and pasta for it, see pics

Actor Sargun Mehta is missing her abs, blames home-cooked pizza and pasta for it, see pics

Actor Sargun Mehta, on Thursday, posted to pictures of herself and complained how quarantine had seriously affected her physique.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 17:12 IST

By Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Nivedita Mishra, Mumbai

Sargun Mehta has worked in shows such as 12/24 Karol Bagh and Phulwa.

Actor Sargun Mehta has lost her abs during quarantine, and she blames home-cooked ‘pizza’, ‘pasta’ for it. She posted pictures of herself, while making this claim.

“Iss quarantine ne mujhse mere abs cheen liye...Mujhe bola tha ghar ke khaane se mote nahi hote .. toh ghar pe banayi ice cream, aur cake aur pasta aur pizza .. Jiss jiss ne mujhe yeh kaha tha unki ab khair nahi,” Sargun quipped. In the pictures she posted she can be seen flaunting her figure in workout outfit.

 

Also read: When Mahesh Bhatt wanted to name Ranbir Kapoor’s biopic ‘Ladies Man’, had said ‘no one should think of dating Alia’



Seeing the pictures, fans still praised her for maintaining a good physique during the lockdown. A user commented: “hahaha still you look stunning.” Another one wrote: “Even without abs you look so gorgeous and fit.”



On the work front, Sargun recently featured in Badshah and Payal Dev’s song Toxic along with her husband, actor Ravi Dubey. She has plenty of Punjabi films in her kitty too.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Disgusted with images sent from India: KP on elephant incident
Jun 04, 2020 17:12 IST
We’ll be ready even if get short time to prepare for World Cup: Lanning
Jun 04, 2020 17:05 IST
No reason for Bale not to finish his career at Madrid: Agent
Jun 04, 2020 17:04 IST
Lockdown poverty exposes African sex workers to more violence
Jun 04, 2020 17:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.