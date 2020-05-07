Actor Shivin Narang returns home after surgery, calls doctors and healthcare staff the ‘real heroes’

TV actor Shivin Narang has thanked fans for their wishes as he returned home from hospital after a surgery to his hand. The TV actor had to be admitted after he fell at home and grievously injured his hands from the shards of a broken glass table.

Sharing the pictures, Shivin wrote, “All is well For all my frnds , family n loved ones I’m back home Thankuu fr all your prayers & blessings unfortunately met with an accident at home injuring myself badly due to which I had undergone a surgery. Thankuu to the doctors and healthcare staff of @kokilabenhospital for taking such good care of me in this difficult scenario.....I remember one of the hospital staff saying ‘Sir hum nhi karenge toh kaun karega ‘ #respect #realheroes #grateful.” One of the pictures show the actor lying on a bed as he shows his bandaged hand; another has Shivin with a triumphant look on his face as he emerges from the hospital.

Talking about the accident, Shivin told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Everything happened in a fraction of a second. I accidentally slipped in my home and to steady myself, I balanced my hand on a glass table which gave away. The glass cut my hand quite badly and I had to rush to the hospital.”

Also read: Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim is glad he can bully his sister Sara Ali Khan now, see his latest post

“As the injury was deep, the doctors had to operate as they needed to work on the tendons. Now, I have a plaster on my hand and I have to keep my hand in a certain position. It will be on for a month,” he added.

Earlier in January, Shivin suffered a hairline fracture when he injured his hand on the sets of his show Beyhadh 2.

Apart from Beyhadh 2, Shivin was also seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi. Earlier, he has appeared in shows including Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year and Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera.

Follow @htshowbiz for more