Actor Ssara Khan tests positive for Covid-19, says she is quarantining at home

Bidaai actor Ssara Khan has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor said that she is asymptomatic and has been instructed by doctors and authorities to quarantine at home.

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 15:12 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ssara Khan on sets of Santoshi Maa Sunayein Vrat Kathayein.

Ssara Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and announced the same on her Instagram account. The actor said she is asymptomatic and is under home quarantine.

She shared a note on Instagram which read, “Unfortunately today I have tested positive for coronavirus!! Authorities and doctors instructed to quarantine at home!! Feeling fine and wishing for the speedy recovery.”

Several television actors and celebrities including Jay Bhanushali, Jayati Bhatia, Kishwer M Rai, Raj Kundra and many others asked her to take care and wished her a speedy recovery in the comments section.

Talking about her diagnosis, she told India Today in an interview, “I’ve taken a break from shooting for a few days since I was feeling under the weather, but I took the Covid test, it came in positive. I’m following my doctor’s medical advice religiously, and I’m hoping I get well soon. I have asymptomatic symptoms, but asymptomatic or symptomatic, once has to maintain good hygiene and a safe distance from everyone in both the cases. I’d advise everyone who came in close proximity with me to get themselves tested.”



She further added, “I’m following home remedies because they work the best, and steam of course. Covid can happen to anyone, so it’s really important to maintain overall good health so that when it hits you, you have an immune system strong enough to fight back the virus!”

Sara plays Devi Poulomi on TV show Santoshi Maa - Sunayein Vrat Kathayein. She shot to fame with the daily soap Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai and later went on to win the dance reality show Zara Nachke Dikha. She also participated in other reality shows such as Bigg Boss 4 and Nach Baliye 6.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan assures fans about ‘care and caution’ on Kaun Banega Crorepati sets. See pics

Earlier, Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Sachin Tyagi, Choti Sarrdaarni actor Krishna Soni and Excuse Me Madam actor Rajesh Kumar also tested positive for the virus.

