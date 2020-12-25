Adaa Khan: I can’t do bold characters onscreen just to get instant views and attention, the story needs to justify the part

Having done quite a lot of the small screen, actor Adaa Khan is now keen on exploring content on the web. In fact, she admits that she had t let go of some opportunities of working on OTT because of her commitments on TV. Asked what’s it about the web space that intrigues her and she is quick to point, “It offers level playing ground to talent and doesn’t have the so called star-actor divide that’s there in Bollywood.”

Khan feels that in the digital world, theres space for everyone whether it’s newcomers or those who’ve done work in a different medium. “If you can deliver, you’ll survive. Web nurtures talent. You get projects on the basis of your capability. You can be a big star in any other medium, but on OTT everyone is same. If you can engage the audience, they’ll love you back,” she explains.

Just like there’s enough work for everyone, the actor adds that there’s also a vast variety of content for audience to choose from on the web.

“Whether it’s drama, crime, fiction, fantasy, real life, science fiction, animation, and of course international content there’s something for everyone to watch. And the demand is only growing which is why so much content is being made on every platform. And that, in turn, is opening up doors for so many actors, writers, directors and producers,” says Khan, known for TV shows Amrit Manthan, Naagin and Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara.

Another thing that the actor likes about the medium is how its characters draw inspiration from reality and hence connect with the audiences.

“You can relate to these characters and their stories. I really liked Delhi Crime, Made In Heaven. I’d love to do something like them. I have rejected a few offers because they had too much of skin show. I can’t do bold characters for the heck of it. The story needs to justify those intimate scenes. They can’t be included just to get instant views and attention,” she reasons.

But does this mean TV will be put to backburner for now? “That can never happen. I’m known as a TV actor and I’m proud of the tag. TV will be my priority. I’m aiming a sort of balance here,” she concludes.

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ