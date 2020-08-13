Sections
Home / TV / Adaa Khan: People think being an actor is only about glamour, but it's more about courage

Adaa Khan: People think being an actor is only about glamour, but it's more about courage

Actor Adaa Khan says one needs to have a ‘jigar’ to be an actor, and while it might look that it’s glamorous from the outside, every actor has a shelf life, ‘so you need courage and a smile to face the world.’

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 15:08 IST

By Rishabh Suri, Hindustan Times

Actor Adaa Khan has been a part of shows such as Naagin and Behnein.

Money, fame, adulation — the positives to being an actor are many. But rarely does anyone talk about the drawbacks of this profession. Adaa Khan, who’s been a part of showbiz for more than a decade now, says that there’s a lot that public figures go through.

“The toughest part is the competition,” she says, adding, “Sometimes, it’s healthy. What I feel sad about is here, a lot of people can’t tolerate — I’m not saying success — but competition. Some go into depression, hence. It’s really sad. We should, as actors, know this competition will always be there.”

She also believes that as one might have to face multiple rejections in the industry, they need to be mentally strong. 

“You have to have jigar, it’s not an easy job. People think it’s very glamorous, we make a lot of money, but trust me, apart from everything, we’ve to go through many things. We’ve to keep a high standard of living, too. Every actor has a shelf life, so you need courage and a smile to face the world. Some get depressed and end their lives these days, which is sad. People can tell you hundreds of (negative) things, but you have to keep a smile on your face, someone cannot know what’s happening in your life,” adds the 31-year old, known for shows such as Behnein, Kanpur Wale Khuranas and Naagin.



The pressure to always be available for their fans on social media is also what weighs down on celebs, Khan opines.

“One doesn’t want to be on social media sometimes, but you have to because it’s required these days. There are a lot of pressures hence on an actor’s life, even if the positives are more than the negatives,” she ends.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

BJP MP to table private members bill on organ donation
Aug 13, 2020 16:20 IST
Boney Kapoor remembers Sridevi: ‘Missing you lots every second’
Aug 13, 2020 16:19 IST
Shatrughan calls Sanjay ‘worthy son of nation’s favourite, prays for him
Aug 13, 2020 16:16 IST
Malayalam film with just one actor to go on the floors from September 4
Aug 13, 2020 16:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.