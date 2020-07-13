Aditya Narayan announces online auditions for Indian Idol 12, will Neha Kakkar join him on the show again?

Music reality show Indian Idol is all set to kickstart the auditions for the 12th season from July 25. Host Aditya Narayan has said that singers will now be able to audition for the show from home.

Sony Liv shared the promo of the show on Instagram, with the caption, “Did you see this surprise coming your way? #IndianIdol is back! Online Auditions for Season 12 begin from 25th July only on Sony Liv App, so get ready for your #GharSeManchTak journey! @sonylivindia @adityanarayanofficial.”

The promo shows singer Aditya Narayan returning as the host and explaining the rules of participation. Sporting a vintage look in a printed red shirt, matching trousers and a new hairstyle, he goes on to reveal that the aspirants need not step out of their house to stand in the queue for auditions this year. He says they can now take the easier route to their dreams by logging onto Sony LIV app and enrolling themselves in Indian Idol by just uploading their latest singing video.

The last season had made headlines after Aditya and judge Neha Kakkar’s staged their ‘wedding’ on the show. It later turned out to be a publicity gimmick. Clearing the air, Neha had told Times of India in an interview in February this year, “Aditya is a very beautiful person. He has a heart of gold and I am really happy to share that my dear friend is getting married this year with his long-time girlfriend. I wish him all the happiness and many years of togetherness.”

Aditya’s singer father Udit Narayan had told Bollywood Hungama in an interview, “I suspect this link-up and marriage rumours with Neha are just to boost the TRPs of Indian Idol where she’s a judge and my son is the anchor. I wish the marriage rumours were true. Neha is a wonderful girl. We’d love to have her as our bahu (daughter-in-law).”

The channel is yet to announce names of the three judges for this season.

